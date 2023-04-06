Two charged in relation to the viral assault video

[File Photo]

Charges have been laid against two people who allegedly assaulted a youth in Tamavua earlier this week.

The chief of intelligence and investigations, ACP Sakeo Raikaci, says the two have been charged with one count each of common assault.

They will be produced at the Suva Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

The alleged incident occurred in Tamavua over the weekend.

The alleged incident was also captured on video and widely circulated on social media.

In the video, a man is seen punching and kicking the victim and claiming that he has taken his mobile phone.

The victim was heard saying he did not steal the phone and had only tried to escape when one of his friends was being beaten.

There were other people around when the incident happened, and a security officer was also spotted but did nothing to stop it.