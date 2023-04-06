News

Two charged in relation to the viral assault video

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 6, 2023 2:22 pm

[File Photo]

Charges have been laid against two people who allegedly assaulted a youth in Tamavua earlier this week.

The chief of intelligence and investigations, ACP Sakeo Raikaci, says the two have been charged with one count each of common assault.

They will be produced at the Suva Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

Article continues after advertisement

The alleged incident occurred in Tamavua over the weekend.

The alleged incident was also captured on video and widely circulated on social media.

In the video, a man is seen punching and kicking the victim and claiming that he has taken his mobile phone.

The victim was heard saying he did not steal the phone and had only tried to escape when one of his friends was being beaten.

There were other people around when the incident happened, and a security officer was also spotted but did nothing to stop it.

Two charged in relation to the viral assault video

Voting to repeal MIDA encouraging: Rabuka

MIDA act repeal is a victory for the people

FMA celebrates act repeal

Bill 17 repealed in parliament

22 road fatalities so far

MIDA Act repealed

Darkness for media ends today: Vosarogo

Opposition MPs fighting to keep the MIDA Act

Debate underway to repeal MIDA Act

Ratu Naiqama tells MPs to protect Parliament's decorum

Bhawani Dayal's Raramaca sets Triple N record

Man with axe kills four at crèche in southern Brazil

Another statement for Fiji Finals to be expected

‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ rises to the occasion, while ‘Schmigadoon!’ hits the same notes

Federal probe launched in fatal police shooting of Black teen in Washington

Son spurs Ofakimalino on

Violence erupts again at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque

New Johnny Depp movie will open Cannes Film Festival

Ukraine's Zelenskiy aims for Western warplane coalition; Russians pressure Bakhmut

New school for Fiji Finals 200m champ

Russell Crowe faces evil in 'The Pope's Exorcist,' based on real-life priest

FSSRL stands firm on grand final date

Black Caps captain likely to miss World Cup

U.S. Speaker meets Taiwan leader and stresses need to speed up arms deliveries

South American chefs celebrate Amazon cooking with worm chili and tree bark

Trump, newly charged, urges defunding US Justice Department and FBI

Vietnam artist in race to ensure 'heroic mothers' not forgotten

Cambodian goldsmith turns bullet casings into jewellery

Violence erupts again at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque

Wolves forward Podence faces FA spitting charge

Nasau misses out on Round 4

African Champions League draw

Rashford fires Man United into top four with 1-0 win over Brentford

Newcastle thrash awful West Ham 5-1 to stay third

Tragic accident claims life of a man

Brazil's Bolsonaro testifies in scandal over Saudi jewelry gift

Girmit Golf to take place this weekend

Lakeba Defends Association Cup

Election environment in 2022 was more restrictive: MOG

Fiji Media Council comes back to life

$180 million outstanding rebate payment: Prasad

Minerals policy under review

Canada unveils revised C$23 bln compensation deal for Indigenous children

Sharma joins Human Rights Defenders Working Group

12 Peace Volunteers complete training in Fiji

Positive attitude noted on Koro Island

San Francisco "drag legend" Heklina reportedly found dead in London

We are not dumping ground: Kamikamica

Cybercrime, existing threat for Fiji says Tikoduadua

Lovokuru living his dream

$360,000 for National Economic Summit

Victim gives statement as another suspect is in custody

FBC signs three-year deal with FFA

Change in mindset needed to achieve SDG’s: Shameem

Volitiviti reigns in Lautoka Zone

“Hutson Cup” scheduled for Easter

Woods says he cannot be discounted as a Masters contender

U.S. journalist jailed by Russia meets lawyers for first time, in good health: Editor

"Grey's Anatomy" star Caterina Scorsone reveals she rescued her children from a house fire

Not Siddharth Anand, Ayan Mukerji to direct Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2

Consider simple analog backups: MOG

After immigrant deaths at border, calls to end U.S-Canada asylum pact grow louder

Mukerji announces Brahmastra 2 and 3 to release in December 2026 and 2027 respectively

‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is okey-dokey

UN Afghan staff told to stay home as Taliban signals UN female ban

Fiji Finals dates changed again

Drua to rejuvenate over Easter break

$42.5 million for Walesi spent from trust account

Police look for chicken fraudster

Volcanic activity affects flights to Port Villa

Fijiana Drua prepares for Waratahs

Seruiratu condemns violent attacks

COVID19 Response Plan not endorsed by cabinet

Group to recommend system for Municipal Elections

Economic Summit to discuss various issues

Extra inks $600k football deal

Trump charged with hush-money scheme to boost 2016 election chances

Google workers in London stage walkout over job cuts

Webby Award nominations for Harry Styles, Lizzo, Post Malone

Blyth and Uru re-sign with Queensland Rugby

China calls on Japan to correct chip export restrictions

With abortion in the balance, Wisconsin voters to choose new high court judge

Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith call off engagement

Germany starts fine proceedings against Twitter over user complaints

Child admitted after alleged accident

Trump consulting lawyers as he prepares to face history-making criminal charges

Over $12m spent with Fiji Sun

India's milk imports soar as disease hits local cattle stock

500 delegates expected at national economic summit: PM

Drowning cases on the rise

Fiji Airways staff to be reinstated

TotalEnergies and Lion One sign MOU

UK watchdog fines TikTok $16 mln for 'misusing children's data'

Pakistan court orders provincial votes in win for ex-PM Khan

We’ll look at changing things again:Gollings

Fijiana Drua expects tough game

Chelsea held 0-0 by Liverpool again after Potter's exit

Leeds out of bottom three after comeback win over Forest

Villa beat 10-man Leicester 2-1 with late Traore winner

Boost for BMS rugby league team

Firefighters, army douse massive fire in Bangladesh market

Parliament camaraderie amongst 100 days achievements

Government plans to regulate salaries and tackle challenges

Plans drafted to revitalize sugar industry

i-Taukei laws to be reviewed

Need for greater unity amongst island countries: PM

Former New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to help tackle online extremism

$1m pledged for CWMH infrastructure works

Preparations underway for municipal elections: PM

Jarryd Hayne guilty of rape

Amir Khan banned from boxing for two years

15-year-old excited about new rugby journey

TELS to be converted to bonding agreement: Rabuka

BTS’ SUGA to release first solo album ‘D-DAY’

Trump faces day in court in historic US first

Mocenacagi set for Singapore 7s

FEO used $22.1m to conduct 2018 General Election

CID investigates assault video

Closure of technical colleges exacerbated the skills gap: Singh

Ministry faces staffing shortage as nurses leave workforce

Big turnout expected at Easter volleyball

Tuna industry contributes $200 million to GDP

Navigation system to be upgraded

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny to have world premiere at Cannes Film Festival

Lautoka Zone live on TV

After COVID and drug shortages, EU revamps drug laws

Woods and McIlroy fly PGA Tour flag at Masters practice

The Beatles: How a schoolboy made the band's earliest known UK concert recording

Fiji Airways flying to Narita again

One killed in train accident near The Hague, 30 injured

Silly penalties a concern for Drua

377 teachers resign to date

Misogynist comments against female politicians: Tabuya

Some education ministry staff under investigation: Radrodro

Davis vs Garcia live on FBC Sports

Government approves $500,000 for Girmit day celebrations

Violence against women should be declared a national crisis: Tabuya

US sales at top automakers rise on improving inventory

Dwayne Johnson says a live-action version of 'Moana' is in the works

Leota re-signs with Panthers

India's Gandhi appeals defamation conviction with hearing set for April 13

Disney CEO Iger calls DeSantis retaliation 'anti-business'

Stellini, Spurs settle for a point against Everton

Life after Daft Punk: Thomas Bangalter on ballet, AI and ditching the helmet

24 charged with 48 counts of serious sexual offenses

Resort promotes sustainability and recycling

Nawi Island Pte Ltd strengthens corporate social responsibilities

Police prepare as increased movement anticipated

University of Fiji proposes shift to circular economy

North Korea slams U.S. for protecting raiders of Spain embassy in 2019 case

Apple to cut small number of jobs in some corporate retail teams

Peru stripped of U-17 World Cup hosting rights: FIFA

Ben Affleck hopes to score Michael Jordan's approval for film 'Air'

Belize reaffirms ties with Taipei as Taiwanese president visits

Trump arrives in New York for surrender, opposes TV court coverage

IOC stance on Russians, Belarusians 'painful', says Wlodarczyk

I did not expect to meet the players: PM

Fiji 7s building on the positives

Vital for government to reevaluate tax exemptions: Prasad

More scouting to be done

Pereira not dreaming green ahead of Masters debut

Million dollar pay packets for women after new Australia deal

Ukraine mocks Russian claim to have taken Bakhmut, says attacks repelled

Lands ministry prioritizes mahogany lot surveying

U.S. says it cannot confirm China collected real-time data from spy balloon

Education Minister apologizes for oversight on teachers contracts

Pacific Island University Research Network to identify needs of Pacific communities

Ministry to establish a Sandalwood Association

Sandalwood commodity undergoing rebranding

Fiscal space vital for emergency preparedness: Prasad

Warm welcome for Smith in midst of golfing Cold War

Ethiopia's Ayana takes Paris win on marathon debut

Keane scores late goal in Everton's 1-1 draw with Spurs

Bomb that killed Russian war blogger wounded 32

Drua back in top eight

Vacant positions a challenge for Employment Ministry

NCD poses complications in surgeries says Doctor Mishra

Tavua to host FSSRL national quarters

Fiji U15 ready for NZ tournament

Fiji Airports declares $175m dividends

Netherlands forward Miedema to miss World Cup after ACL injury

Government allocates $2.9 million to revamp rural housing assistance program

Million dollar pay packets for women after new Australia deal

Nawi Island harbour facilities are accessible to locals

Medvedev beats Sinner for first Miami Open title

Kenyan opposition leader Odinga suspends anti-government protests

Minister issues warning against illegal recruitment of workers

Armsmaker Rheinmetall sets up maintenance hub in Romania for Ukraine weapons

Oil jumps $5 per barrel

Ministry to create safe space for beggars and street dwellers

State homes found to be in poor condition: Kiran

Seymour Stein, record exec who signed up Madonna, dead at 80

Japan's business mood sours to 2-year low as global slowdown bites - tankan

From Beyoncé to Harry Styles: Why stars are choosing stadiums over arenas

BBC presenter Susan Rae thanks listeners for support after Alzheimer's diagnosis

Oil prices surge, markets narrow odds on Fed hike

Learning as we go: Byrne

Bill to repeal MIDA Act tabled

‘Dungeons & Dragons’ opens with $38.5M, takes down John Wick