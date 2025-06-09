Two arrested over Yaqona theft

Police have confirmed two more arrests in relation to a series of alleged yaqona thefts on the island of Taveuni.

The two suspects, aged 36 and 35 are in custody as investigations continue.

They are believed to be part of a group involved in stealing yaqona crops from farms across the island.

This follows the arrest and court appearance of two other men last week, also linked to the same series of thefts.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe states a task force deployed to Taveuni has been directed to identify and apprehend all those involved.

He says the operation will continue until all suspects are caught.

Members of the public are urged to assist by reporting any information to Crime Stoppers on 919 or the National Command Centre on 9905 296.

