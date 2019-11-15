Two arrested following drug raid

Two men were arrested this morning in Savusavu following the discovery of illicit drugs believed to be marijuana.

This was following a successful operation between Police and the Land Transport Authority.

Police confirms the seized substances worth more than $10,000 included clear plastics and bullets containing dried leaves believed to be marijuana which were found inside a vehicle.

The two aged 29 and 47 were arrested at the checkpoint between Urata and Nadomole in Savusavu.

The checkpoint was manned by Police and LTA officers.

The two are currently in custody while police are still searching for the third suspect who escaped from the checkpoint and is known to police.

