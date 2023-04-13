Two arrested following drug raid

A 32-year-old farmer from Natumua Village and an 18-year-old farmer from Korovou Village in Serua were arrested and taken into custody following a drug raid yesterday.

Chief Operations Officer and Assistant Commissioner of Police Livai Driu says more than 1,800 plants believed to be marijuana were discovered on two farms in the Natumua terrain in Tavuki, Kadavu.

He says the first raid conducted in Natumua terrain led to the discovery of more than 1,790 plants and dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Driu says the second raid conducted led to 96 plants believed to be marijuana.

The owner of the farm is unknown as investigations continue.

He reiterated the Fiji Police’s call for community support in eradicating the cultivation of the illicit drug.