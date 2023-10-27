Turaga advocates early detection and treatment

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Attorney General Siromi Turaga, in a bid to raise awareness about breast cancer, stresses the pivotal role of early detection and treatment in significantly improving the prognosis for individuals diagnosed with breast cancer.

During a morning tea event to observe Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Turaga emphasized the significance of taking proactive steps to guarantee a healthier and more secure future for the entire Fijian population.

Turaga is encouraging all Fijians to be proactive in leading healthy lives.

“I encourage you to know your risk factors and check with your health providers for screening recommendations. The Fijian health system focuses on an early detection approach where information on how to conduct a self-breast exam is available at our health facilities.”

With an impassioned plea to the women of Fiji, breast cancer survivor Mele Koroi urges them to avail themselves of the medical services provided for their own well-being.

As a demonstration of the AG’s commitment to the cause, a modest donation was presented to the Fiji Cancer Society on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office.

The donation aims to strengthen society’s ongoing efforts to support individuals and families affected by breast cancer across the country.