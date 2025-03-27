Ro Filipe calls for action after Tavua student’s tragic death

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau

Minister for Transport Ro Filipe Tuisawau has weighed in on road safety following the tragic death of a Year 9 student in Tavua yesterday.

Ro Filipe, in conveying his condolences, says the victim had his whole life in front of him, and the accident has cut this short.

He says the victim’s death is a painful reminder of accidents that can happen on our roads and the ongoing need for all of us to be vigilant and careful.

The minister stresses that road safety is paramount, and we have to ensure that our children are safe in their travels to and from school.

He says government and stakeholders are working to strengthen road safety, but this incident is a wake-up call for entities within the ministry to do more in terms of monitoring the risks, compliance, and managing this more efficiently and effectively to minimize the risks to the travelling public.

He calls on bus drivers to be vigilant and extra careful with children.

The minister has asked the LTA to thoroughly investigate this incident and ensure measures are taken to prevent similar occurrences.

