Tui Bua calls for action to preserve indigenous traditions

Safeguarding indigenous cultural knowledge and practices has been the main focus of this year’s International Day of World Indigenous Peoples celebration in Nabouwalu, Bua.

Paramount Chief Ra Makutu Nagagavoka says there is an urgent need to teach younger generations about traditions to ensure their preservation for the future.

He adds major factor contributing to the loss of cultural and traditional knowledge is Western development and parental neglect in passing on these traditions.

Article continues after advertisement

Na Turaga na Tui Bua says more family time and communication is the way forward for safeguarding indigenous practices and culture.

“It’s common practice now that when a child is wrong, it’s taken to the village meeting for further discussion on what should be done. I believe that is wrong. It’s the parents’ responsibility because it was not the village meeting that raised the child; it was the family. So we need to change that mindset.”

Ra Makutu says rapid developments within the province, the chiefs need to up their game in eradicating social issues.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has planned similar celebrations for the other 13 provinces.

This is the first major celebration of the International Day of World Indigenous People to be held outside of Suva with theme “Protecting the rights of indigenous people in voluntary isolation and initial contact.”