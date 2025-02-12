Tudravu urges officers to be aggressive

[ Source: Fiji Police ]

From July 2023 until last month, the Fiji Detector Dog Unit and the Police Dog Unit made 417 seizures, resulting in 363 arrests.

Marijuana seizures were the most frequent, followed by methamphetamine and cocaine.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says they have to be aggressive.

Tudravu adds they have the capabilities, the intelligence and information so they need to be persistent in their efforts and rattle those linked to the illicit drug trade.

He made these remarks while recognizing the efforts of K9 Tiny and her handler from the Fiji Detector Dog Unit for a case last month that resulted in the successful detection of methamphetamine.

K9 Tiny was commended for her persistence and determination.

Tudravu also acknowledged the support of the New Zealand Police for providing specialized handler training and K9s.

He is urging officers to communicate their operational needs so he can advocate for support at the strategic level.

He stresses that the officers are experts in their field and that he relies on their expertise to counter and curb illicit drug activity and transnational crime.

The Fiji Detector Dog Unit program is a partnership between the Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, with support from the New Zealand Government through the New Zealand Police and New Zealand Customs.

