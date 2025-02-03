Tudravu opts for action over ceremony

Rusiate Tudravu ensured this morning that the event to welcome him as the new Police Commissioner was disrupted and did not follow the usual ceremony.

He said he had advised his high-ranking men that he wanted the ceremony shortened, stating that what people want is action from the force to execute its duties.

Tudravu was welcomed at Police Headquarters in Centerpoint, where the new Commissioner received a quarter guard welcome before the handover between him and outgoing COMPOL Juki Fong Chew took place.

Following this, leaders from some religious organizations prayed over him.

Tudravu says he is pleased to have religious leaders welcome him and offer their blessings on this important role.

He stated that he looks forward to serving the country and that he will start with making changes within the force.

Meanwhile, Fong Chew, who has been acting in the role for the past months, is spending his last day in the Force today.

Fong Chew is officially retiring.

He expressed gratefulness to the Force and says he is content with his service for over three decades.