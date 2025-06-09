Tudravu hits back at corruption claims

The Fiji Police Force says it is not a corrupt institution.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu made the statement following concerns over recent arrests and charges involving police officers.

Tudravu points out that the arrests show wrongdoing is being addressed.

He said the Force was working to rebuild public confidence through transparency, responsibility and accountability.

Tudravu adds that trust can only be restored through open and fair investigations.

“We are committed to restoring faith and confidence in policing and acknowledge that it can only happen is to establish the TRUTH, through the conduct of open and transparent investigations. All allegations will be taken seriously, with due processes to be followed. Lodge an official complaint if you have a genuine issue.”

Tudravu warns the complaint process will not be used for personal agendas.

Anyone spreading false information for personal gain will be investigated.

