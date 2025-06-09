Tudravu cracks down on corrupt officers

The Fiji Police Force is facing a rising internal challenge.

An increasing number of officers are now appearing in court for drug-related offences.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu said the cases confirm the Force was serious about cleaning up its own ranks.

Tudravu said the organisation cannot move forward with corrupt officers in place and any officer who fails to follow the law would face consequences.

He said processes for dealing with those who test positive are already in effect.

“I think we are heading in the right direction. Bringing police officers to court shows that we are true to what I’ve been saying that without corrupted police officers within the organisation.”

Complaints against police fell by 18 per cent with 231 cases recorded compared to 283 last year.

Most reports involved ill-discipline with 116 cases linked to conduct breaches while 84 stemmed from neglect of duty.

Tudravu said the drop reflects tougher oversight but more improvement was needed.

He states supervisors and officers are being repeatedly reminded about professional standards.

The police chief said the priority now was improving service delivery and rebuilding trust.

Tudravu urged the public to speak out whenever police fail to meet expected service levels.

