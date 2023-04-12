Tubuna motivated by Noimalu challenges

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Maintain your culture and impart to your children the importance of the iTaukei culture.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna told this to members of the tikina Noimalu in Naitasiri.

Speaking at a fundraising event in Nasava village for the construction of an evacuation centre, Tubuna urged the tikina members to train their minds to embrace and maintain their identity.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He adds that development is best initiated at the village level and everything will fall into place when done correctly.

The Assistant Minister was struck by the challenges that the villagers face along the Wainimala River, as it is the last district in Naitasiri and sits on the border with Namosi.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

There is no road access to Noimalu and people of the district can only get to their homes by foot or horse, meandering along the river banks and cross the same river 24 times.

Tubuna says visiting the district is a learning experience and motivates him to serve the people to the best of his ability.

There are 35 households in Nasava village with a population of close to 400 people.

Tikina Noimalu is made up of six villages, namely Narokorokoyawa, Korovou, Matawailevu, Nasava, Nasauvere, and Tubarua and their main cash crop is dalo and yaqona.