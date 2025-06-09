Trusted faces behind most cases of child abuse

Child sexual abuse is reaching alarming levels. Thousands of cases have been reported, and most are committed by people children know and trust.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran states urgent action is needed to protect children and prevent further harm.

Police data shows more than 4,100 cases of child sexual offences were recorded between 2020 and 2024. Sexual offences are now the largest category of crimes against children.

“We urge the parents and guardians to listen and trust their children. Silence perpetuates continued harm, Sir, and this has long term effects on the victims. We continue to encourage community members to speak up and report cases through our toll-free line 1325. Partnerships and collaborations remain central to our work, and the Child Care and Protection Act now provides explicit provisions to promote prevention efforts within communities.”

Kiran reiterated that prevention must start at home, in schools and across communities. Silence only prolongs trauma.



Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry is developing a National Action Plan to eliminate violence against children. The plan will improve services, close gaps and focus on prevention.

Kiran said a multi-agency approach was key.

The National Coordinating Committee for Children, revived earlier this year will lead the plan’s implementation. Government ministries, law enforcement, faith leaders, community groups and NGOs are all involved.

Child welfare reforms are underway. Case management has been expanded.

The Child Care and Protection Act is being operationalized. NGOs receive funding to provide care homes, counseling, and trauma support for victims.

The Ministry is also working with the Online Safety Commission to remove harmful content and tackle sexual abuse in digital spaces.

