Trump’s return sparks mixed reactions  

Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States has stirred mixed reactions in Fiji, as citizens, business leaders, and policymakers weigh the potential implications for the Pacific region.

Trump’s return to office follows his successful 2024 re-election campaign, succeeding Joe Biden, who stepped down citing age and health concerns.

While his presidency has captured global attention, Fijians are already debating how his policies may affect the nation.

A Suva resident, Arthur Smith says Trump lacks the global perspective to address Pacific challenges

“To be honest, I don’t want him to be President because he doesn’t fully understand the people of the United States and if he understand the United States, then he will know the Pacific Islanders.”

However, President of the Suva Retailers Association, Jitesh Patel says Trump’s policies could impact Fiji’s trade relations and import costs.

“Trumps decisions could affect the global economy, and since much of our importation is tied to the U.S. dollar, any changes could influence supply costs and local pricing.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Public Affairs Officer to US Embassy, Will Romine highlights the smooth transition of power as a hallmark of their political system.

“We are in day one of a new administration. We will see the priorities and the focuses that come out from that peaceful transition of power.”

Despite criticisms, some locals remain hopeful.

A local Trump supporter, Adi Viniana thinks his business-friendly ideas could help Fiji with trade and tourism.

“I did my research and found that Trump has significantly helped businesses in America so if Fiji builds a good relationship with him, it could open doors for trade and economic growth.”

As Trump begins his term, Fiji and the Pacific region await clarity on how his policies will shape their future.