Truck driver escapes serious injuries

The man driving a semi-trailer truck which overturned at the Samabula Intersection in Suva this morning has escaped serious injuries.

He was alone in the truck when the incident happened.

Meanwhile, authorities are working to remove the container truck from the road which has caused traffic at the intersection.

Their efforts are being hindered because of heavy rain currently being experienced.

The lane bound for Nausori on Princess Road is currently closed to all traffic.

Traffic police are controlling movements.