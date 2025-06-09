Tropic Wood Industries to support the effort of wood supply in Lau

CEO of I-taukei Trust Board, Aisake Taito. [Photo: FILE]

The Vanua of Lau has developed a plan to establish a business using locally available resources, particularly pine.

The initiative is being undertaken in collaboration with Tropic Woods, which has the expertise and capacity to support pine processing and ensure the supply of quality timber for commercial use.

CEO of I-taukei Trust Board, Aisake Taito says the initiative aims to generate income and support families in Lau, particularly those with limited financial resources.

He says, once confirmed, pine transported to Lau will be divided, with a portion supplied to Tropic Woods and the remainder allocated for use by the people of Lau.

This arrangement is expected to reduce freight costs and improve the overall efficiency of transportation.

It is also an effort to support the initiative of building houses in Lau.

