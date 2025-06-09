Trio granted bail in $1 million theft case

Left-right: Usha Kiran, Aneesh Sagar Singh and Avinesh Chand

Three people accused of stealing more than $1 million from a wholesale and Distribution Company have been granted bail by the Lautoka Magistrates Court.

The accused are Aneesh Sagar Singh, an accounts clerk based in Lautoka, Avinesh Chand, an IT officer from Suva, and his wife, Usha Kiran.

It is alleged that between January 2017 and March 2022, Singh diverted company funds into a business account under Kiran’s name. Police further allege that Chand later transferred the money from his wife’s account into his own.

The alleged theft came to light in 2022 following an audit of the company’s sales records at its Lautoka branch. All three face six counts of theft.

Magistrate Seini Puamau granted bail to the accused in the sum of $5,000 each.

Puamau told the trio to produce two sureties each, and they were asked to comply with all bail conditions.

All three have sought assistance from the Legal Aid Commission.

The case has been adjourned to October 3rd at the Lautoka Magistrates Court.

