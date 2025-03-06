Trio clarify stance taken

Sachida Nand, Shalen Kumar and Sanjay Kirpal

Three of four independent members of Parliament who are part of the Block of 16 have explained why they voted for the suspension of the standing order on the bill to amend the 2013 Constitution.

Sanjay Kirpal admitted he voted for the standing order because, as he has stated in his previous speech, there is a need to amend the constitution.

However, Kirpal says that once the Prime Minister tables the bill on Monday, he will then decide if he supports it or not.

Shalen Kumar’s view is similar to Kirpal’s.

He says there was a need to vote for the suspension of the standing order so things can move forward.

Kumar says from here they will see what’s next before making a decision on the bill.

Meanwhile, Sachida Nand has a different approach; he believes the Constitution was imposed on the people.

He says it needs to be changed.

Nand also refers to the voter turnout, saying it has been low, and this should indicate that the 2013 Constitution was more or less indescribably installed.

Rinesh Sharma has opted to make a comment later in the day.

