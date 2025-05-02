TRC begins first phase of operations

Members of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission [file photo]

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission has officially begun its first phase of operations.

After a three-month setup period, the Commission is now ready to move forward with its work.

During the setup, which started in February, the TRC recruited key staff members, including experts in communications, finance, community en-gagement, and reconciliation.

These staff will help guide the Commission’s work in the coming months.

The Commission has also received support from international experts, including the EU Facility in Conflict and Transition, to learn from the ex-periences of other truth commissions around the world.

As part of the first phase, the Commission will launch a public aware-ness campaign.

This will include media appearances in both iTaukei and Hindi, and the Commission will also attend the Girmit Commemoration in Labasa from May 10th to 12th to reach more people.

To make it easier for the public to get in touch, the TRC will provide a toll-free number and has set up a contact form on its social media pages. The Commission’s team will ensure that all inquiries are followed up properly.

The TRC is also working with UNICEF Pacific and other partners to pro-vide trauma support for people who may have suffered from political vio-lence in the past.

The Commission’s main goal is to bring healing and reconciliation to Fiji by acknowledging the pain of survivors and helping the nation move for-ward together.

It will focus on past political events, human rights abuses, and the impact these events have had on people’s lives.

