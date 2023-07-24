Training prepares people in informal settlements

The Pacific Center for Peace Building is prioritizing its training programs for those living in informal settlements.

Executive Director Florence Swamy says these communities are more vulnerable to natural disasters and their impacts.

Residents of Nanuku settlements are among the first to benefit from the programs, which aim to prepare them for natural disasters.

Article continues after advertisement

“The need for them to really know how they are going to manage the disaster when it happens, but also who is going to be responsible for managing the different people in the communities and the different issues that arise.”

Swamy says that after the training, participants will be able to prepare for or adapt to the effects of climate change and natural disasters.

“The community was able to put together their own disaster risk management committee, and they were able to design a plan of what they were going to do when disaster struck.”

The Pacific Center for Peacebuilding is also working with other communities like Saqani in Cakaudrove and other informal settlements around Viti Levu on Disaster Risk management, especially for women, children, and people living with disabilities.