Tragic accident claims life of a man

Accident near Naboro.

An accident along Queen’s Road near Naboro has claimed the life of a man believed to be in his 50s.

Police are unable to confirm at this stage as to what actually happened as they are still gathering information.

It is believed that two vehicles were involved in an accident, and both drivers were rushed to the CWM hospital.

One of the vehicle drivers passed away this morning, while the second driver remains admitted.

The accident occurred after midday yesterday.

More details are expected to be released later.