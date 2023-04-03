Trafficking in persons still a concern

Fiji Bureau of Statistics Chief Executive Maria Musudroka [sitting, middle] at the opening of the Pacific Regional Forum on Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants in Suva this morning.

Trafficking in persons and the smuggling of migrants are major concerns throughout the Asia Pacific region.

Fiji Bureau of Statistics Chief Executive, Maria Musudroka says despite the extent of these crimes, both remain under-researched.

Musudroka was speaking at the opening of the Pacific Regional Forum on Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants in Suva this morning.

The three-day forum involving key regional and international stakeholders will provide a platform to share recent knowledge on trafficking in persons and the smuggling of migrants, as well as experiences and lessons learned from research and collection methods.