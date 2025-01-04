Traditional activities reintroduced to keep youths safe

The village of Nagigi in Savusavu in the Northern Division is taking steps to engage its youth in traditional methods of living, aiming to keep them away from drugs and criminal activities.

Villager Eroni Rokotuiveikau shared that the revival of the traditional fishing method, Yavirau, has become a powerful tool to involve the younger generation and offer them a productive alternative to negative influences.

Rokotuiveikau says they have to take the onus to ensure youths don’t get involved in illegal activities.

“It’s crucial for us to find ways to engage our youths in something meaningful, and Yavirau is the perfect opportunity to do that while also helping the village meet its food demands.”

The traditional fishing method was reintroduced in Nagigi this festive season not only to provide sustenance for the community but also to keep youths occupied in a positive, culturally enriching way.

By reconnecting the village’s youth with their cultural roots through practices like Yavirau, Nagigi is working to ensure their future is rooted in tradition and free from the dangers of illegal activities.