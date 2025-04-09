Trade Minister advocates for regional economic collaboration

The Deputy Prime Minister and Trade Minister is urging leaders and investors in the Pacific to work more closely together to help everyone’s economies grow.

During the Pacific Islands Investment Forum Workshop, Manoa Kamikamica highlighted that Fiji is ready to team up with other Pacific nations to take advantage of opportunities and create a stronger, more successful region for all.

He stresses that Fiji remains committed to working hand-in-hand with its Pacific neighbors.

So as we look to the future, I’d like to urge all of you, all the partners here today, the investors, and of course, you all, regional leaders, to see Fiji as a destination for investment, but more importantly, the Pacific and as a launchpad to develop more regional economy so that we can all benefit together.

Kamikamica believes that the Pacific can become a model for inclusive growth and regional cooperation.

Look at the incentives that are offered across the region and seize the opportunities. Let’s work together to create a dynamic Pacific economy that is more resilient, integrated, and more prosperous. And with those without saying, that Fiji, as your brother or sister in the Pacific, is ready to work with you all.

The forum also served as an opportunity for attendees to discuss the unique challenges and opportunities facing the region.

The forum marked a critical step toward building a more interconnected and resilient Pacific economy, with hopes that the discussions held will lead to meaningful collaboration and tangible progress in the region’s development.

