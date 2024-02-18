Tower Insurance will offer scholarship programs

Tower Insurance Chief Executive Blair Turnbull [Photo: Supplied]

In the move towards increasing insurance accessibility, coverage, and ultimate resilience, Tower Insurance will be investing in local people and technology through scholarship programs.

Chief Executive Blair Turnbull highlighted this earlier in the week as part of their many plans that are in line with the government’s ambitions of transitioning into a net-zero economy by 2050.

Turnbull says the Scholarship will focus on students who want to pursue studies in climate and environment-related topics.

Article continues after advertisement

“The scholarship program is all about attracting talents, nurturing those talents, and giving them clear opportunities. So we are going to have a scholarship in conjunction with the University of the South Pacific, and it’s going to be exciting.”

Board Chair Michael Stiassny says the insurance industry in Fiji is thriving despite the challenges in terms of cyclones, and Fiji is in an attractive market for around one million customers that offers opportunities to help protect their properties.

Despite challenges, he is optimistic that insurance is the best recovery choice for Pacific Islanders.

“In this phase of our changing climate, insurance will continue to play a vital role in safeguarding personal and economic resilience not only in Fiji but in New Zealand and the wider Pacific. It’s a role our team takes very seriously when it comes to protecting our customers and communities. Our teams are relentless.”

The government has also acknowledged the positive performances of Fiji Insurance Industry Company with sustainable recovery after the pandemic and its continued growth in 2023.