Tovata community highlight challenges

Access to education and combating drug-related issues remain major challenges for communities today.

This was stressed by the Tovata Methodist Church member, Temalesi Baleilakeba emphasized that these interconnected problems affect youth and families, hindering opportunities for growth and well-being.

Baleilakeba says the community is collaborating with the Foundation for the Education of Needy Children Fiji to ensure that children receive the necessary resources to steer them away from illegal activities.

She adds that recently FENC Fiji launched a training centre for Tovata community children, aimed at enhancing educational opportunities.

“School dropouts too are here, but they are still finding jobs. Not so much I’ve seen, even though the drugs-related crimes are here, but not so much in our area.”

Baleilakeba believes that children involved in criminal activities often reflect broader societal issues and that parents bear significant responsibility.

She stresses the importance of instilling moral values and appropriate behaviour in children as they engage with their communities.

One effective approach, she suggested, is promoting regular attendance at a local church, as this can help reinforce positive values and strengthen their moral foundation.