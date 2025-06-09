Tourist arrivals dip slightly after four years of growth

[file photo]

Fiji’s tourism momentum, which has climbed steadily over the past four years, eased slightly last month, with provisional figures showing a modest drop in international arrivals.

According to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics, 88,255 visitors were recorded in October, a 1.3 percent decrease compared to October 2024.

The figure is also 4.4 percent lower than the 92,344 arrivals registered in September this year.

Data from 2021 to 2024 shows a consistent rise in October visitor numbers, increasing from 70,152 in 2022 to 89,388 in 2024 before the slight softening recorded this year.

FBOS reports that 87,013 visitors arrived by air and 1,242 by sea, with most sea arrivals comprising seamen on fishing vessels and 235 arrivals by yacht.

Holidaymakers continued to make up the bulk of travelers, accounting for 78.6 percent of total arrivals in October.

A further 7.9 percent visited friends and relatives, 2.6 percent travelled for business, while 10.9 percent arrived for other purposes.

Fiji’s major tourism markets remained dominant, collectively contributing 89.7 percent of all visitors.

Australia led with 41,288 arrivals, followed by 20,323 from New Zealand and 9,375 from the United States.

