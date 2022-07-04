Tourism Industry put on notice regarding COVID cases

[File Photo]

Those in the Tourism Industry have been put on notice regarding the increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says they are keeping track of the situation and the members have been advised to be a little bit more mindful of the rising cases.

Lockington says the association sent out a reminder to all the stakeholders last week.

“The tourism industry we recommend and we’ve stayed on track with it, that staff get tested for COVID weekly, the results of these are passed on to the Border Health protection unit in Nadi and these are maintained, if a guest or staff gets is confirmed to have a positive confirmation of COVID, they required to isolate for seven days. So we maintain all these COVID protocols and our constant reminder is telling people that these are your requirements.”

Lockington adds people do get complacent, however they need to make sure they do not drop their guards when it comes to COVID-19.

According to Lockington, a series of trainings have also been done in the previous months to protect the industry for these sorts of situations.

She adds that proactive measures should also have kicked in for the tourism sector as soon as the reminder went out.