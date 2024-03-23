Tourism sees positive growth

Fiji’s tourism industry witnessed positive signs in February 2024, with visitor arrivals reaching 54,732 and generating an estimated $195 million in earnings, according to Tourism Fiji.

According to Tourism Fiji, positive growth was observed across key markets.

It says compared to February 2023, arrivals from New Zealand increased by 15%, while the US, UK, and Europe saw respective surges of 26%, 20%, and 23%.

Article continues after advertisement

China and New Zealand emerged as the two fastest-growing inbound markets, with a remarkable 30% and 13% year-on-year increase, respectively.

It says room night bookings increased by 13%.

The cruise industry also displayed encouraging signs, with 16,162 cruise passengers arriving in Fiji last month.