Tourism Hydrographic Taskforce launched to boost nautical tourism

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation has launched a new Tourism Hydrographic Taskforce aimed at strengthening Fiji’s nautical tourism sector through improved maritime safety and strategic seabed mapping.

The Taskforce will operate under the National Hydrographic Committee within Fiji Hydrographic Services and will coordinate priority seabed surveys in key tourism areas.

The initiative is designed to enhance navigational safety while unlocking new economic opportunities for coastal and island communities.

The announcement builds on the success of the Yasawa-i-rara Island hydrographic project, which restored cruise ship access to the area after 16 years and delivered significant economic benefits to local communities.

Permanent Secretary for Tourism and Civil Aviation, Salaseini Daunabuna, says the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to sustainable tourism development.

She adds that the Taskforce brings together representatives from government, industry and development partners.

Daunabuna at its inaugural meeting, says that members confirmed the Fulaga Hydrographic Survey as the Taskforce’s first major project.

The two-month survey, scheduled to begin next month, will produce official nautical charts to support safe expedition cruising in the region.

The initiative is being delivered through a partnership between the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, the Australian Government-funded Market Development Facility, and the Fiji Hydrographic Service under the Republic of Fiji Navy.

The Taskforce is now consulting with industry stakeholders to help shape its future survey program, with a review meeting planned for next month.

