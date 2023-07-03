Tourism Fiji scoops Chinese Award

Tourism Fiji has been awarded the Silver Chinese Tourism Welcome Award in the Media-internet category.

The Award was presented at the Guangzhou International Travel Fair, organised by the China Outbound Tourism Research Institute.

The award recognises companies that demonstrate outstanding innovation, service quality, marketing, media-internet presence, or overall performance in welcoming Chinese tourists.

Article continues after advertisement

Tourism Fiji is the only National Tourist Office in Oceania and the only one representing a worldwide island destination to receive this award.

Tourism Fiji has also been commended for its exceptional efforts in welcoming Chinese travellers back to Fiji since the reopening of China’s borders.

It says despite the recent return of Chinese outbound tourists on the global stage, preparations were done well for the new wave of Chinese travellers.

Tourism Fiji successfully met their changed demands and expectations.