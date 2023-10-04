Tourism Fiji India receives award

[Source: Global Destinations/ Facebook]

Tourism Fiji has received recognition at the recent Global Spa Awards 2023.

The event was held at The St. Regis Mumbai last month which celebrated excellence in spas, wellness centers, and beauty brands.

Over 80 prestigious awards were presented at the event.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji was recognized as the Reader’s Choice Favourite Wellness Destination – Oceania for 2023.

The event featured prominent Bollywood figures like Rekha and Manish Malhotra, as well as other stars like Raveena Tandon, Bhagyashree, and former Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza.