Tourism Fiji brings industry leaders together for north consultation

Tourism Fiji convened an industry consultation and talanoa session last week, bringing together for the first time the full Tourism Fiji Board, Fiji Airports representatives, and tourism operators from across Vanua Levu and Taveuni.

The gathering followed the organisation’s final board meeting for the year, held at the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation’s Na Vualiku offices, and highlighted Tourism Fiji’s support for the Ministry’s Na Vualiku Program.

Traditional leaders, including Tui Wailevu Ratu Jone Saumaibulu Maivalili, Taukei Nacibaciba Sepesa Tavanavanua, and Tui Nawadra Ratu Jope Tuitoga, were also present, emphasizing the importance of vanua partnership in shaping the region’s tourism direction.

The forum created space for open dialogue on opportunities, challenges, and strategic pathways to elevate tourism outcomes for the region. Dr. Pant says the session was vital in aligning the industry’s priorities.

Dr. Pant also highlights the potential of the soon-to-be-launched Fiji Matai 3.0 – Fiji Travel Agent Specialist Training Program, noting that better connecting international travel sellers with Vanua Levu and Taveuni products could grow high-value visitor segments and ensure greater benefits flow directly to local businesses and resource owners.

Tourism operators welcomed the engagement, praising the opportunity to speak directly with the board—an interaction many described as long overdue.

With tourism playing a crucial role in employment, business health and community wellbeing in the North, operators emphasized the need for increased visibility for Vanua Levu and Taveuni within national marketing efforts.

Tourism Fiji has committed to compiling insights from the forum, integrating them into its 2025 marketing strategy, and providing detailed feedback to participants.

Dr. Pant adds that initiatives like this ensure tourism growth remains inclusive, regionally balanced and sustainably managed.

