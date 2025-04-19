Tourism boost for Vanua Levu

[ Source: The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation ]

Efforts to transform tourism in Vanua Levu have advanced, with the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation and the World Bank completing their fourth review of the Fiji Tourism Development Program.

A week-long mission focused on fast-tracking key infrastructure upgrades, environmental safeguards, and urban service improvements. It brought together officials from the Fiji Roads Authority, Fiji Airports and the Labasa and Savusavu municipal councils.

Top priorities include upgrading Savusavu and Labasa airports, improving the Cross-Island Road, and enhancing waste management and solar power systems.

The Waisali Forest Reserve is also set for improvements to balance conservation and tourism.

Tourism Minister Viliame Gavoka states that the program signals a shift toward sustainable and inclusive development in the North.

Fiji Airports CEO Mesake Nawari confirmed that environmental studies are under way to guide new airport locations.

The Fiji Roads Authority says the Cross-Island Road upgrade is still in the planning stage, with safety and environmental impact central to the design.

Support for tourism-linked small businesses is also part of the plan, with a focus on women-led and community-based enterprises.

Another major step will be the creation of a 25-year Integrated Tourism Master Plan for Vanua Levu and Taveuni. The plan will include detailed spatial data to guide long-term development.

The review ended with both sides agreeing on immediate actions to keep the projects on track.





