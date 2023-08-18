Tore settlement project commences

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says the development of Tore Settlement will provide better living conditions for various residents.

Speaking during the ground-breaking ceremony in Lautoka yesterday, Nalumisa says the residents have faced various challenges over the years.

He says that they will be adhering to a well-defined financial framework and construction timeline.

“Let us remember that progress is not a one-sided effort. It requires the active involvement and commitment of each and every one of us. As we embark on this journey of transformation, I call upon community members that are here as well as those that are not here to embrace change, engage in dialogue, talanoa and collaborate with authorities to shape the development.”

Nalumisa is also urging residents to work collectively with the Ministry towards the completion of this project.