Tongan fruit fly threatens Fiji’s agriculture

The recent detection of the invasive Tongan fruit fly in the country has triggered a scientific response aimed at understanding and controlling the pest’s complex life cycle.

Acting Chief Executive for Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, Surend Pratap says, the species develops through four stages egg, larva, pupa, and adult with its growth heavily influenced by temperature.

By studying these stages closely, they hope to stop the pest from spreading and protect Fiji’s crops.

“Because of the nature of this pest, this fruit fly, they cause damage by laying an egg in the fruit.These eggs, they will hatch into a creamy-to-white egg-less larvae inside the fruit, and then they start feeding on the fruit, causing internal decay and fruits not suitable for consumption. The external sign also includes the puncture or sting mark or decolourisation”

Pratap says, adult flies can live up to three months, allowing for multiple breeding cycles if not managed early.

He says, they are ramping up surveillance and containment efforts to prevent the pest from spreading and affecting food security.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna says, they are working closely with BAF to determine the best way to maintain the spread of the flies and to use appropriate measure to contain it.

