TLTB rejects allegations of mismanagement

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has strongly rejected recent social media allegations claiming mismanagement of landowner funds, impropriety in lease approvals, staff appointments and retirement benefits.

The Board describes the claims as false, reckless and unsupported by evidence, saying they are intended to mislead landowners and the public about TLTB’s work.

TLTB says all leases including those involving foreign investors such as the Grace Road group of companies are processed strictly in accordance with its policies, legal requirements and consultations with landowners.

Article continues after advertisement

Governance, Audit and Risk Committee Chair Ratu Aca Rayawa says the iTaukei Land Trust Act requires landowner consultation before leases are issued, and in certain cases signatures from at least 51 percent of landowning units.

He says leases are approved only after applicants meet all regulatory and financial requirements, including premiums and rental obligations.

Rayawa also rejected claims that TLTB blocked landowner projects to favour Grace Road leases in Yadua and Wainadova.

He says the Yadua land involved a development lease sold by a landowning trust to Grace Road Trading Limited, which continued development after the original lease expired.

In Wainadova, Rayawa says lease breaches were addressed, penalties applied and a new industrial lease issued in line with regulations. He adds the matter is currently before the High Court and TLTB will allow the judicial process to proceed.

On staff recruitment, Rayawa denies allegations of impropriety, saying all appointments were merit-based and conducted through due diligence and statutory oversight.

He also refuted claims of corruption in retirement benefits, saying all payments were approved in line with Board policy and procedure.

Rayawa says TLTB remains focused on governance, accountability and its statutory responsibility to empower landowners through policy reforms, joint ventures, financial support, scholarships, rural services and improved systems.

He adds the Board has strengthened income collection, reduced arrears, improved financial reporting and benchmarked against international standards.

TLTB says it remains committed to protecting iTaukei land and working with landowners to ensure it remains a source of pride, opportunity and security for future generations.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.