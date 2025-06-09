TLTB names tenants owing nearly half a million in arrears

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has published a list of 101 tenants who owe a combined $449,506.76 in unpaid lease rent.

The tenants span all divisions and lease types. Among them are the Housing Authority, linked to three subdivisions and the Trustees of the Methodist Church of Fiji.

TLTB warns legal action will be taken against those who fail to settle their dues.

This includes disconnection of services and enforcement of vacant possession.

The Board states it is their duty to collect rent and ensure landowners receive what is owed to them.

Tenants are being urged to clear their arrears or visit TLTB offices to arrange payment plans.

