TLTB confident in removal of equal distribution of lease money

The iTaukei Land Trust Board has confidence in their move to remove the equal distribution of lease money, to help alleviate poverty among iTaukei.

Interim Chief Executive, Solomone Nata says the equal distribution of lease money could not cater for the welfare of iTaukei, which has contributed to the percentage of indigenous Fijians living in poverty.

Nata says they have proposed having a separate allocation for traditional leaders, to help them carry out their roles and responsibilities in their respective Vanua.

“The government, through the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, has proposed that Turaga Ni Vanua receive 3%, Turaga Ni Yavusa receives 5%, and Turaga Ni Mataqali receives 7%. In total, a 15% allocation for traditional leaders … to assist them with their roles and responsibilities in their respective Vanua.”

Nata says they have also recommended a sinking fund, which would reserve a certain percentage of lease money that iTaukei can use to establish businesses.

He says a landowning unit contributes 8 percent, while TLTB provides 2 percent to the sinking fund.

The Interim Chief Executive says this is part of efforts to economically empower iTaukei.

The iTaukei Lands Trust Board plans to reinstate the previous policy for the distribution of lease money and set up the sinking fund by January next year.

This is after it was endorsed by the Great Council of Chiefs meeting in Bau earlier this year.