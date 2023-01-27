Time for stronger action: SSP Vovevoce

[Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook]

A meeting of stakeholders was held yesterday aimed at maximizing awareness in combating offences against women and children in the Eastern Division.

Divisional Police Commander East SSP Wate Vocevoce says eliminating offences against women and children must be a common effort and can be everyone’s common achievement.

SSP Vocevoce says the silence on offences against women and children has been broken and now is the time for stronger action.

He says for an effective response to offences against women and children, different sectors of society must work together

SSP Vocevoce says they need to engage civil society and the private sector in ending offences against women and children, working with survivors to empower them, making sure their experiences are taken into consideration in the development of responses; and working with those women and children who suffer multiple and intersecting forms of violence who are particularly vulnerable.

The Eastern Division recorded seven cases of rape and attempted rape last month.