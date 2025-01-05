Three fires reported in first days of New Year

The National Fire Authority has already registered three fire incidents within the first three days of the New Year.

The first occurred on Friday in Navua, completely destroying a vacant house.

The estimated damage is $30,000.

On Thursday, a two-bedroom home in Lauwaki Village, Lautoka, was destroyed by fire.

The 59-year-old owners were not home at the time. Neighbors reported hearing a loud explosion before the fire.

The estimated damage is $40,000.

The third incident took place on New Year’s Day in Waiqele, Labasa, where a house was unoccupied as the owner was overseas.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of all three fires.

NFA Chief Executive Puamau Sowane urges the public to secure their homes before leaving to prevent fires.

Sowane says the New Year has just begun, and they’ve already recorded three property fires, compared to only one at the same time last year.

He adds in January last year, they recorded 19 residential fires, resulting in $2.02 million in damages.

Sowane stresses their goal is to reduce fires by five percent annually, but they need the public’s cooperation to achieve this.