Three boys among sexual offense victims in March

The March statistics for sexual offenses released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions revealed that three boys were allegedly raped last month.

The statistics outlined that in one incident, two boys, aged 14 and 15, were raped by a 37-year-old man.

In another incident, a 42-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault of an 18-year-old man.

The accused was the caretaker of the victim’s estate.

There was one incident where two 19-year-old men and an 18-year-old man were charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

There was one incident where a 38-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 13-year-old daughter.

A 35-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 10-year-old and 11-year-old nieces, while in another incident, a 34-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 17-year-old niece.

A 37-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 24-year-old sister-in-law, while in another incident, a 20-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 27-year-old sister-in-law.

A 34-year-old man was charged with the sexual assault of a 22-year-old and a 26-year-old woman.

The ODPP says there were a total of 32 counts of sexual offenses recorded last month, with 25 being for rape.

The DPPP says seven were for counts of sexual assault.

There were 18 accused persons charged.

It says there were 19 victims, of whom 8 were under the age of 18.

There were 15 female victims and three male victims.

