Three arrested in dramatic Tacirua Heights Raid

[Source: Fiji Police/ Facebook]

The fight against drugs is intensifying with another five people recently arrested.

Police say a raid was conducted at a house in Tacirua Heights where two men and a woman were arrested.

It says dried leaves packed in zip lock bag and a container containing several sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana were seized during the raid.

Assistant Police Commissioner and Police Chief of Operation Livai Driu says one of the suspects tried to evade arrest by jumping onto the neighbour’s roof but was arrested by an officer.

It adds that the woman allegedly tried to hide the substances under a mat.

All three suspects were taken into custody at the Valelevu Police Station.

ACP Driu adds an early morning raid conducted yesterday by the Southern Division Narcotics, Fiji Police Dog Unit and FDDU resulted in the arrest of two men in Wainibuku.

He says they were allegedly found with several zip-lock plastics containing white crystals believed to be methamphetamine and several sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

All seized substances have been sent for analysis as investigations continue.