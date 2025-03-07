Termite baiting underway in Lautoka

[File Photo]

247 termite baiting services are currently underway in parts of Lautoka.

This includes Rifle Range, Field 40, Tavakubu, Vitogo, Natabua, Waiyavi, and Tomuka.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna, says given the drastic spread of the termites or pests across local communities, it is imperative that there be a multi-pronged approach to include key stakeholders and expertise in addressing this challenge.

Tubuna says the economy has been inundated by the devastating impact of the infestation of termites within the Ba, Nadi, Lautoka, and most recently the Nakasi area.

He says the Termite Taskforce remains committed to identifying practical solutions that will assist communities in navigating through this predicament that has affected their livelihoods.

The Assistant Minister says since the establishment of the Termite Task-force, a total of 775 households have been assisted through the Termite Subsidy Programme at a total funding value of $3.8 million.

He is also encouraging local households to seek further guidance and expert assistance from local agencies that specialize in the eradication of these pests.

