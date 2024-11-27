Termite baiting programme expanded

The cabinet has endorsed the expansion of the termite baiting programme.

Funding will be made available for baiting of homes with income less than $30,000 in the Western and Northern Divisions.

This includes those living in squatter settlements in the red zones, as AST spread is largest between Ba, Lautoka, Nadi, Labasa, and the surrounding areas.

The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji will provide oversight and monitoring of the baiting programme.

The expansion of the termite baiting programme is part of a whole of Government approach to eradicating the infestation and addressing its associated problems, with other comprehensive strategies to be developed for further consideration.

The Office of the Prime Minister will continue to drive the termite baiting programme in close collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji.