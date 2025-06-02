Tension in Court over Bainimarama and Qiliho case

Sitiveni Qiliho [left], Devanesh Sharma and Voreqe Bainimarama

Prominent lawyer Devanesh Sharma argued today that the Magistrates Court is competent to hear the case involving former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.

Bainimarama is charged with one count of making unwarranted demands as a public official, while Qiliho faces two counts of abuse of office.

It is alleged that between May and August 2021, Bainimarama pressured then-Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu to dismiss officers Penieli Ratei and Tomasi Naulu or resign.

Qiliho is accused of overriding Tudravu’s disciplinary decisions and unlawfully terminating both officers between August 5th and 18th, 2021.

In court, the state applied to transfer the case to the High Court, arguing only it has jurisdiction to hear the matter.

However, Sharma opposed the move, saying the Magistrates Court has the authority to proceed and the state’s application has come too close to trial.

He also highlighted that both his clients are unemployed and legal costs are a growing concern.

Sharma dismissed claims by Assistant DPP Laisani Tabuakoro that the defense was flip-flopping and misleading the court, calling her remarks personal and “misconceived.”

Tabuakoro, however, insisted the entire matter must go before the High Court, not just the question of public service and civil service.

She stated she will not respond to the defense’s objection nor recuse herself from the case.

The ruling on the transfer application will be delivered next Monday at 2.30pm

