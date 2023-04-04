TELS to be converted to bonding agreement: Rabuka

[File Photo]

The Coalition government marked 100 days in power today with an achievement announcement by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka says the Coalition made a commitment to write-off debts related to the Tertiary Loans Scheme & National Toppers Scheme therefore a Working Committee is looking into the legislation to make provisions on forgiving of TELS debt.

He adds the Coalition Government is undeterred on its promise to forgive TELS debt on the basis that students will do service to the country through bonding provisions.

The Prime Minister says the Study Loan agreement will be converted into bonding agreement in the next budget.