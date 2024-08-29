Telecom Fiji becomes exclusive distributor for Pantum printers

[Source: Telecom Fiji / Facebook]

Telecom Fiji partnered with Pantum International, making Telecom Fiji the exclusive distributor and service provider for the Pantum printer product line in the Fijian market.

This was highlighted by the Chief Executive Officer of the Telecom Fiji, Charles Goundar, stating that the strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone in bringing the latest technology in printers to Fiji at highly competitive prices.

He adds Pantum products will come with an exceptional minimum 6-year warranty and will also feature one of the most cost-effective per-page printing options available for lease, supported by Telecom Fiji’s premium service support.

Article continues after advertisement

“It didn’t take too long, obviously, partnerships like this require first of all to do a background check on the partner itself, capability, and presence. And then we went through the process of doing all the compliance checks, looking at the product range, suitability for the Fiji market, and testing the product. So it went through a very rigorous testing process as well.”

Goundar says that the company will officially launch a Pantum product showroom by the end of October.

He adds that the showroom will provide an interactive and immersive environment where visitors can explore Pantum’s diverse product line, learn more about their features, and find solutions that best meet their needs.