Teenagers charged with rape: DPP Stats

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 1, 2021 12:35 pm

Eight teenagers have been charged with the rape of a 14-year-old girl.

This was revealed in the latest statistics on serious sexual offences filed in the High Courts by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions last month.

In another incident, a 17-year-old girl was charged with aiding and abetting rape.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with the rape of his nine-year-old niece.

A 12-year-old and a 16-year-old boy were charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl from their village on separate occasions.

In another incident, a 17-year-old boy was charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl from his village.

There were 28 victims of whom 18 were under the age of 18.

There were 26 female victims and two male victims.

 

