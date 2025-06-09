Teen charged after Natovi stoning

A stoning incident along the Natovi–Suva route has led to charges against an 18-year-old man from Sawakasa Village.

He will appear in the Nausori Magistrates Court today for damaging property and unlawful wounding.

Police said the youth was involved in throwing stones at a bus and three trucks on Monday night, injuring a 53-year-old female passenger.

Acting Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga said the attack would not be tolerated and stresses that the route carries thousands of passengers each day, making such actions a serious threat to public safety.

He states police teams will continue to visit the area to raise awareness and prevent similar incidents.

